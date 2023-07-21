3 Recession-Ready Stocks Liked by Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Recession-Ready Stocks Liked by Analysts

Story Highlights

Recession or not, the broader basket of consumer stocks may be well-positioned to continue growing from here. Analysts view a handful of stocks favorably, even though recession risks seem to be falling a bit.

Stock markets are in bull-market mode right now, with recession fears seemingly falling by the quarter. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) now sees a 20% chance (down from 25%) of the economy falling into a recession over the next 12 months. Undoubtedly, a recession now seems less likely than just a year ago, even though we’re supposedly closer to it. However, just because economists are reducing the odds of recession doesn’t mean you should ditch recession-resilient consumer stocks just yet.

Therefore, let’s check in with TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to check in with three consumer stocks that appear well-positioned to deliver, regardless of how the economy fares in the year ahead.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s is a fast-food company that tends to be a solid performer in all seasons. Thanks to its impressive value menu, the company has what it takes to keep sales going strong when consumer budgets take a hit to the chin.

The stock has crept steadily higher over the past year, thanks in part to a handful of earnings beats (Q1 2023 saw EPS of $2.63 vs. the $2.33 consensus) and a good amount of valuation multiple expansion. Undoubtedly, if you forecast imminent economic softness, there are few better blue chips to hide in than McDonald’s, which may view a recession as less of a headwind and more of a tailwind. Even as recession odds fall, I’m staying bullish on MCD, as it doesn’t need help from the economy to grow.

At writing, shares of MCD trade at a historical premium of 31.5 times trailing price-to-earnings (or 27.3 times forward). That’s well above the five-year historical average 28.6 times but still below the 33.3 times restaurant industry average. If we find ourselves in a recession a year from now, today’s premium may not be enough.

Looking ahead, I expect McDonald’s will continue to stay relevant with young consumers as it continues to find ways of going viral on social media. The Grimace milkshake is just the latest offering to grab the attention of TikTokers. McDonald’s chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan has done a magnificent job of making the burger chain cool again with the likes of its nostalgic “cultural icons.”

What is the Price Target for MCD Stock?

McDonald’s is a Strong Buy, with 19 Buys and six Holds from analysts. The average MCD stock price target of $320.96 implies 8% upside.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, the maker of Twinkies and other baked confectionaries, is a sweet option if you’re still not convinced we’re out of the woods yet regarding a potential recession. Over the past three quarters, the company managed to beat on earnings by the slightest of margins (beating on EPS by just a penny in the last two quarters). Still, investors seemed to love the high degree of predictability amid a highly-uncertain macro environment.

Should the economy tumble into recession, Hostess is a name that stands to hold its ground. I’m staying bullish on the stock because, at the end of the day, Twinkies aren’t all that expensive, given the joy they provide.

Looking ahead, Hostess expects revenue growth in the 4% to 6% range, with adjusted EPS in the $1.08 to $1.13 range. Given how spot-on analysts have been with Hostess, I expect coming quarters will also be in-line, whether or not macro headwinds begin to mount.

At writing, shares of TWNK trade at 20.2 times trailing price-to-earnings, just below the packaged foods industry average of 22.8 times. Unlike most other consumer-packaged goods plays, there is no dividend, but fret not, as shares have delivered over the years, with 73.8% in gains over the past five years.

What is the Price Target for TWNK Stock?

Hostess is a Moderate Buy on Wall Street, with four Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average TWNK stock price target sits at $29.17, suggesting 17.5% upside potential from here.

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez is another confectionary play that’s enjoyed bigger quarterly earnings beats over the past year. The company’s specialty is biscuits (think Oreos), chocolates (Cadbury), and other sweets (gum and baked goods).

Though packaged goods aren’t known for growth, Mondelez has been more than willing to invest to keep the top-line sales growth target in the 3%-5% range. With strong brands, a proven management team, and a potential recession that may still be brewing, I’m staying bullish on MDLZ stock.

Amid inflation, Mondelez has demonstrated impressive pricing power, and if a recession does hit, I expect more resilience from the all-weather play. At writing, the stock trades at 25.5 times trailing price-to-earnings, quite a bit higher than Hostess. With a well-covered 2.1%-yielding dividend and a broad range of recession-resilient brands, though, I do think the premium to the peer group is justified.

What is the Price Target for MDLZ Stock?

Mondelez is a Strong Buy, with 15 Buys and two Holds. The average MDLZ stock price target of $82.06 implies 11.1% upside potential.

Conclusion

Indeed, it’s the risks that lie outside of our radar that may be what drives recession worries higher again. In that regard, it makes sense to still be prepared for an economic hailstorm, even if Goldman economists see a one-in-five chance of recession instead of a one-in-four. Of the three consumer stocks in this piece, analysts expect the most from Hostess (17.5% upside).

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MCD

Firm linked to Vivek Ramaswamy takes stake in McDonald’s, WSJ reports
The FlyFirm linked to Vivek Ramaswamy takes stake in McDonald’s, WSJ reports
1d ago
MCD
MCD, SHAK Stocks Labelled Top Buys at Truist
MCD
SHAK
McDonald’s price target raised to $335 from $327 at Truist
MCD
More MCD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MCD

Firm linked to Vivek Ramaswamy takes stake in McDonald’s, WSJ reports
The FlyFirm linked to Vivek Ramaswamy takes stake in McDonald’s, WSJ reports
1d ago
MCD
MCD, SHAK Stocks Labelled Top Buys at Truist
Market NewsMCD, SHAK Stocks Labelled Top Buys at Truist
2d ago
MCD
SHAK
McDonald’s price target raised to $335 from $327 at Truist
The FlyMcDonald’s price target raised to $335 from $327 at Truist
3d ago
MCD
More MCD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >