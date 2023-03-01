3 Reasons to Buy SoFi Stock, According to DBS

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Reasons to Buy SoFi Stock, According to DBS

So far, 2023 has been kind to SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), to say the least. Since the year kicked off, shares have surged ~40%, and investors are wondering if there’s still more fuel left in the tank.

Singapore investment bank DBS is among those saying there’s more room for the stock to grow. Laying out the bullish case, DBS analyst Manyi Lu lists three main reasons why investors should consider adding SOFI shares to the portfolio.

For one, the company is positioned well to compete with traditional banks. The analyst explains, “SoFi focuses on serving tech-savvy millennials, which has helped the company attract a group of well-educated and high-credit score customers. With its low fees, competitive rate, and user-friendly apps, SoFi is well positioned to attract customers from traditional banks and generate revenue by providing full banking services.”

Secondly, future growth will be fueled by product offerings and customer monetization. SoFi’s banking license has made it possible for it to offer comprehensive financial services to both current and potential customers, increase the size of its deposit base, and keep loans on its books and increase interest income. SoFi’s revenue climbed by 60% year-over-year to $1.6 billion in FY22 as a result of a larger client base, a wide range of products, and well managed funding expenses.

Lastly, SoFi is protected from rate increases by a variety of hedging strategies. To keep up with rising rates, “hedge its interest rates,” and maintain low loan losses and default rates in FY22, SoFi has been successful in increasing its weighted average coupon for personal loans. “We believe SoFi’s resilient business model and strong execution will help the company to further grow its market share and keep healthy credit cost,” Lu summed up.

Against this backdrop, it’s no wonder that Lu rates SOFI a Buy, and her price target of $8 implies it has a one-year upside potential of 24%

So, that’s DBS’ view, what does the rest of the Street have in mind for SOFI? Currently, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Moderate Buy, based on 8 Buys vs. 3 Holds. The average price target stands at $7.95, which is practically the same as Lu’s. (See SOFI stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SOFI

Analysts Pound the Table on SoFi Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasAnalysts Pound the Table on SoFi Stock
14d ago
SOFI
SoFi Technologies price target raised to $9 from $6 at Mizuho
SOFI
SoFi Technologies management to meet with Oppenheimer
SOFI
More SOFI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SOFI

Analysts Pound the Table on SoFi Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasAnalysts Pound the Table on SoFi Stock
14d ago
SOFI
SoFi Technologies price target raised to $9 from $6 at Mizuho
The FlySoFi Technologies price target raised to $9 from $6 at Mizuho
14d ago
SOFI
SoFi Technologies management to meet with Oppenheimer
The FlySoFi Technologies management to meet with Oppenheimer
22d ago
SOFI
More SOFI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >