3 of the Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts

Story Highlights

These stocks have a solid dividend payment history. Further, they have a Strong Buy consensus rating from Wall Street analysts, implying analysts expect these stocks to register gains over the next 12 months.

Investing in dividend-paying stocks can be rewarding even in a challenging macro environment. For instance, investors can earn a steady income through stocks that consistently pay and grow their payments regardless of market conditions. Leveraging TipRanks’ data, let’s take a look at three dividend stocks – Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) – that have received Strong Buy recommendations from the top Wall Street analysts

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD is a midstream energy services company that provides the gathering, processing, transportation, and storage of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The solid demand for its services and geographically diversified assets enable to company to consistently grow its EBITDA and cash flows to support its dividend payouts. 

For instance, its adjusted EBITDA has increased at a CAGR of 10.6% since 2017. Meanwhile, its adjusted free cash flow per unit had a CAGR of 32% during the same period. 

Enterprise Products Partners increased its dividends for 24 consecutive years. Further, its dividends grew at a CAGR of 7% during the same period. The stock offers an attractive and reliable dividend yield of 7.3%

Is EPD Worth Buying?

Wall Street is bullish about EPD stock. It has received 10 Buy and one Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. These analysts’ average price target of $31.73 implies 20.97% upside potential. 

While analysts are optimistic, hedge funds sold 22.5M shares of EPD last quarter. Nonetheless, EPD has an Outperform Smart Score of nine on TipRanks. 

Agree Realty

Agree Realty is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that focuses on top retailers. Thanks to its high-quality tenant base of recession-resilient businesses, ADC benefits from a high occupancy rate and long-term leases that drive its cash flows and dividend payments. 

At the end of Q4, ADC had an occupancy rate of 99.7%, which is incredible. Moreover, it had a WALE (weighted average lease term) of 8.8, which adds visibility over future earnings potential. Its solid asset base, high occupancy, and long WALE bode well for future growth. Notably, ADC has increased its dividend at a CAGR of 6.1% in the past decade and is offering a yield of about 4%.

What’s the Prediction for ADC Stock? 

ADC stock has received six Buys and one Hold for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $77.64 implies 10.11% upside potential. 

Besides for analysts, ADC has a positive signal from insiders. Overall, it carries an Outperform Smart Score of eight.

Star Bulk Carriers 

Star Bulk Carriers provides transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. SBLK offers an attractive forward dividend yield of over 10%. SBLK’s high yield reflects its generous and variable dividend policy.

It’s worth highlighting that after retaining the minimum cash (cash balance per vessel multiplied by the number of vessels), SBLK distributes the excess cash to its shareholders. This means that its payouts are well covered and work well for the shareholders, especially in a time of high demand. 

Even though demand and pricing have weakened for shipping companies, their significant FCF (free cash flow) generation capabilities ensure that the payouts are well covered.

Is SBLK a Buy?

SBLK stock has a Strong Buy rating consensus based on four Buy and one Hold recommendations. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $27.40 implies 19.55% upside potential.

While analysts are bullish, Star Bulk Carriers stock has a negative signal from hedge fund managers who sold 286.4K shares of SBLK last quarter. Nevertheless, SBLK sports an Outperform Smart Score of eight on 10 on TipRanks.

Bottom Line

The strong business models of these companies, solid dividend payouts, Strong Buy consensus rating, and Outperform Smart Score make them attractive investments to earn a steady income.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ADC

2 Appealing Stocks That Pay Monthly Cash
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Appealing Stocks That Pay Monthly Cash
19d ago
O
ADC
Agree Realty price target raised to $77.50 from $76.75 at Stifel
ADC
3 Stocks Everyone Loves
ADC
LIN
More ADC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ADC

2 Appealing Stocks That Pay Monthly Cash
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Appealing Stocks That Pay Monthly Cash
19d ago
O
ADC
Agree Realty price target raised to $77.50 from $76.75 at Stifel
The FlyAgree Realty price target raised to $77.50 from $76.75 at Stifel
20d ago
ADC
3 Stocks Everyone Loves
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Stocks Everyone Loves
20d ago
ADC
LIN
More ADC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >