3 Must-Know Tech Stocks Loved by Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Must-Know Tech Stocks Loved by Analysts

Story Highlights

The tech industry may still have value, but investors must be pickier as they go on the hunt in a sector full of strength. Despite recent momentum, some tech names may still have what it takes to keep the gains coming.

The tech stock rally has been incredibly rewarding to the contrarian investors who bought last year’s “tech wreck.” Indeed, investors who got in when it seemed most dangerous to do so ended up with a front-row seat to the ensuing rebound. It was quite remarkable that tech was able to move on, even as rates continued to climb.

As the tech rally continues, there’s bound to be growing concern over swelling valuations and calls for some sort of correction. Nevertheless, investors late to the tech trade may still have an opportunity to enjoy some solid gains before someone or something takes the punch bowl away from the sector.

Therefore, in this piece, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to check out three tech stocks that still command “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Game developer Take-Two has seen its shares heat up since bottoming last November. Since then, the stock has soared around 60%. Despite the recent pop, the stock’s still down around 29% from its early-2021 high.

Indeed, the broader basket of video game stocks fell into a rut after COVID-19 lockdowns were gradually lifted. Gaming stocks may have been pandemic beneficiaries, but they stand out as ones that will have the opportunity to see new highs again, perhaps within the next three years. Though the easy money’s already been made, I remain bullish on TTWO as we enter the next level of its rally.

As industry consolidation continues — think the proposed Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) deal — and the virtual reality (VR) hype looks to kick into high gear over the next three years, I think it’s tough to sleep on Take-Two. The $25.4 billion maker of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is a crown jewel in the gaming industry and could fetch a much higher price tag if it’s ultimately acquired.

Even if no buyer steps forward, Take-Two has prized gaming assets that could help propel future growth for years to come. With blockbuster titles in the pipeline, a great sports franchise, and mobile gaming kingpin Zynga in its portfolio, you should expect to pay top dollar for the firm.

At 47.6 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, TTWO is pricier than the electronic gaming and multimedia industry average of 38.25 times. I view the premium as well-deserved, given the blockbuster potential of its coming GTA VI game.

What is the Price Target for TTWO Stock?

Take-Two’s a Strong Buy on Wall Street, with 14 Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. The average TTWO stock price target of $155 implies 3.2% upside potential.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase is a Chinese technology company that boasts an impressive video game portfolio. The stock is up more than 90% since bottoming back in October 2022 but is still down about 20% from its peak.

Undoubtedly, there are additional risks associated with investing in any Chinese stock. Still, I do think the potential rewards could compensate for added risks taken on by U.S. investors. With a modest valuation and an impressive position in the online gaming space, I have to stay bullish on shares of NTES.

Last week, NetEase was touted as JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) top pick in online gaming. JPM expects online game revenue growth for the company to surge to 14% and 23% year-over-year in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. The firm’s Justice Mobile and Racing Master titles could help fuel such an impressive second-growth growth surge. Despite the top-pick status, JPMorgan sports a $115 price target, implying a modest 5.5% upside potential from current levels.

At writing, the stock trades at 22.5 times trailing price-to-earnings, well below the gaming and multimedia industry average.

What is the Price Target for NTES Stock?

NetEase is a Strong Buy, with 12 unanimous Buy ratings. The average NTES stock price target of $115.50 implies 6% upside potential.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Surgery robot maker Intuitive Surgical has been on an impressive recovery run this year, with shares now up over 21% year-to-date. The stock fell short of hitting a new all-time high, slipping nearly 9% from its 52-week highs of around $358 per share, following the release of a sound quarter.

Undoubtedly, expectations grew a tad too quickly such that a solid result (ISRG’s da Vinci system saw net income surge 18% in the latest quarter) wasn’t enough to prevent a steep drop in the share price. Fortunately, I view the post-earnings flop as more of a buying opportunity than any sort of red flag. As such, I’m staying bullish but do acknowledge that the valuation has become quite stretched of late.

Topping off a solid quarter, management hiked its 2023 procedure growth rate to 20-22%, up from 18-21%.

At 89.9 times trailing price-to-earnings, the stock’s far more expensive than its peers in the medical instruments and supplies industry average of 27.8 times. However, there’s really nothing like the da Vinci surgical robot, so some premium is warranted. At this juncture, many analysts think the current multiple isn’t expensive enough, given the company’s impressive footing in the robotic surgery space.

What is the Price Target for ISRG Stock?

Intuitive Surgical has a Strong Buy rating from analysts, with 11 Buys and two Holds. The average ISRG stock pirce target of $378.08 implies 14.8% upside potential.

Conclusion

Tech stocks still have legs, but investors should be careful where they put their money down. Of the following Strong-Buy-rated names, ISRG stock holds the most upside potential, according to analysts.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical price target raised to $385 from $314 at Barclays
The FlyIntuitive Surgical price target raised to $385 from $314 at Barclays
3d ago
ISRG
Intuitive Surgical price target raised to $385 from $315 at Piper Sandler
ISRG
Intuitive Surgical price target raised to $360 from $355 at RBC Capital
ISRG
More ISRG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical price target raised to $385 from $314 at Barclays
The FlyIntuitive Surgical price target raised to $385 from $314 at Barclays
3d ago
ISRG
Intuitive Surgical price target raised to $385 from $315 at Piper Sandler
The FlyIntuitive Surgical price target raised to $385 from $315 at Piper Sandler
6d ago
ISRG
Intuitive Surgical price target raised to $360 from $355 at RBC Capital
The FlyIntuitive Surgical price target raised to $360 from $355 at RBC Capital
6d ago
ISRG
More ISRG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >