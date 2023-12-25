3 Large Cap Stocks 5-Star Analyst Picks for 2024

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
3 Large Cap Stocks 5-Star Analyst Picks for 2024
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Large Cap Stocks 5-Star Analyst Picks for 2024

Story Highlights

Ronald Josey of Citi named AMZN, META, and UBER as his top large-cap picks for 2024. Josey is a five-star analyst.

Five-star analyst Ronald Josey of Citi named large-cap stocks such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and Uber (NYSE:UBER) as his top picks for 2024 on December 20. Josey believes that the momentum in the broader internet sector will persist throughout 2024. Additionally, he notes that these large-cap companies are well-positioned to gain, given their significant cost reductions and focus on optimizing operations. 

Before we dig deeper, investors might like to know that TipRanks developed a unique three-tier proprietary formula to evaluate financial analysts. Furthermore, a five-star analyst demonstrates a high success rate coupled with a high average return and high transaction count. 

With this backdrop, let’s look at the Street forecast for AMZN, META, and UBER stocks.

Is Amazon Stock Expected to Go Up?

Amazon stock has appreciated about 83% year-to-date. Its focus on reducing costs, strength in the cloud and advertising business, and aggressive investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) led to a rally in its shares. 

While AMZN stock has gained significantly, Josey remained optimistic about AMZN’s prospects and maintained a Buy. Moreover, he increased the price target to $210 from $177. Including Josey, 43 analysts cover AMZN stock, and all recommend a Buy. Further, the analysts’ average price target of $180.67 implies 17.76% upside potential from current levels.

What is the Prediction for Meta Stock?

Meta stock has rallied about 194% year-to-date. Despite this massive gain, Josey remains bullish about META’s prospects, and his price target of $425 implies more than 20% upside potential over the next 12 months. 

Including Josey, 37 Wall Street analysts suggest buying META stock due to its reduced cost structure, growing ad revenues, and AI advancements. Analysts’ average price target of $389.57 implies 10.24% upside potential from current levels. 

What is the Forecast for Uber Stock?

Uber stock is benefitting from an acceleration in trip growth, stringent cost discipline, and investments in growth initiatives. The stock has gained about 150% year-to-date. However, Josey sees further upside in UBER stock and raised the price target to $75 from $67, implying 21.5% upside potential from current levels. 

Wall Street analysts are optimistic about UBER stock, with all 34 analysts covering the stock recommending a Buy. However, due to the significant appreciation in price, the average UBER stock price target of $64.48 indicates that it has the potential to go up by 4.49% from current levels.

Bottom Line

Wall Street analysts are bullish about AMZN, META, and UBER stocks. While all these stocks have a Strong Buy consensus rating, analysts’ average price target suggests that Amazon has a higher upside potential compared to UBER and META over the next 12 months. 

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >