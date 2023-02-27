3 Green Hydrogen Stocks Favored by Top Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Green Hydrogen Stocks Favored by Top Analysts

Story Highlights

Using the new TipRanks Essentials feature of the Stock Comparison Tool, we will look at three green hydrogen stocks suggested by top analysts. Often called the “fuel of the future”, several companies are eager to capture the opportunities in the green hydrogen space. 

The growing demand for renewable energy sources, supported by government incentives, is driving the growth for green hydrogen. Interestingly, green hydrogen, also called “fuel of the future” is generated through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. Using the TipRanks Essentials tab on the TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, let’s have a look at three green hydrogen stocks that top analysts with strong track records recommend.

The TipRanks Essentials feature helps us identify the Most Accurate Analyst and the Most Profitable Analyst for a particular stock. Such information could help investors make informed decisions about the stock and achieve better returns.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) delivers clean hydrogen and zero-emission fuel cell solutions for various applications, including supply chain and logistics, electric vehicles, and the stationary power market. The company claims that it has deployed over 60,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world.  

Recently, Plug Power disappointed investors when it slashed its 2022 revenue growth guidance to the range of 45% to 50%, significantly lower than the initial growth outlook of over 80%. The company lowered the guidance as some larger projects are expected to be completed in 2023 instead of 2022 due to “customer timing and broader supply chain issues.”

Further, Q4 revenue was hit by new product launch delays. However, the company expects to deliver revenue of $5 billion by 2026 and $20 billion by 2030.

Despite near-term pressures, Wall Street remains optimistic about Plug Power’s long-term prospects in the green hydrogen space.

Is Plug Stock a Buy or Sell?

As per TipRanks Essentials feature, the most accurate analyst covering Plug Power is Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch, with a success rate of nearly 62% on the stock. His average return per rating on Plug Power is 168.5%.

Meanwhile, the most profitable analyst is Eric Stine of Craig-Hallum, whose average return per rating on Plug Power is about 175%. Overall, the consensus rating of top analysts for Plug Power is a Strong Buy based on eight Buys and one Hold. The average price target of top analysts for Plug Stock is $31.56, implying upside potential of 122.6%.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to deliver turnkey energy solutions worldwide.

Last year, New Fortress Energy announced an agreement with Plug Power to build a 120-megawatt green hydrogen facility in Beaumont, Texas. The facility will leverage Plug Power’s proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis technology to produce over 50 tons per day of green hydrogen. The facility is expected to be operational in 2024 and will be scalable to nearly 500 megawatts.

Is New Fortress Energy a Good Stock to Buy?

The most accurate analyst in case of New Fortress is Ryan Levine of Citigroup, who has a remarkable 100% success rate on the stock, with an average return of 41.6%. The most profitable analyst for NFE is BTIG’s Gregory Lewis, whose ratings have generated an average return of 41.7%, almost same as Levine’s average return.   

Overall, New Fortress Energy scores a Strong Buy consensus rating from top analysts, based on four Buys and one Hold. The average NFE stock price target of $53.60 suggests 38.5% upside.  

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) boasts of creating the first large-scale, commercially viable solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. The company’s solid oxide technology converts natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity without combustion, resulting in low or no carbondioxide emission.

Last year, Bloom collaborated with LSB Industries to install a 10 megawatt solid oxide electrolyzer at LSB’s Pryor, Oklahoma facility. The project is expected to generate green hydrogen that will help in synthesis of nearly 13,000 metric tons of zero-carbon ammonia per year. Overall, Bloom is focused on developing sustainable energy solutions. It ended 2022 with a strong $10 billion backlog.

Is Bloom Stock a Good Buy?

Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd is the most successful analyst for Bloom Energy. With a 90% success rate, Byrd’s ratings on Bloom have generated an average return of 165.1%, making him the most profitable analyst as well for the stock.

Overall, top analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating for Bloom Energy based on four Buys and three Holds. At $29.86, the average price target of top analysts indicates 40% upside potential from current level.

Conclusion

The clean hydrogen production tax credit of up to $3 per kilogram under the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to boost the prospects of green hydrogen companies. Tracking the ratings and performance of top analysts could be very useful in selecting the right green hydrogen stocks, or for that matter, other stocks as well, based on the goals of individual investors.      

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyBloom Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
6d ago
BE
3 Green Hydrogen Stocks Ready to Blast Upward
BE
NEE
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
BE
BEEM
More BE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyBloom Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
6d ago
BE
3 Green Hydrogen Stocks Ready to Blast Upward
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Green Hydrogen Stocks Ready to Blast Upward
13d ago
BE
NEE
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
14d ago
BE
BEEM
More BE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >