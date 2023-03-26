3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, March 27 – March 31, 2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, March 27 – March 31, 2023

This past week was again marred by increased turbulence in the stock markets, with Deutsche Bank (DB), Germany’s leading lender and one of the world’s 30 systemically important banks, coming under fire. Although the markets seem to have calmed down about DB, mainly thanks to the strong backing by German officials, there’s certainly more volatility ahead, as confidence remains fragile. In the U.S., markets were reassured by the assessment that the disinflationary effects stemming from banking sector troubles will not only allow the Federal Reserve to stop increasing rates but may permit rate cuts later this year.

This week we’ll see a number of important reports published. It’s worth watching for the following economic news items, as all of them can prove to be major market movers. For a full listing of all upcoming economic events, check out TipRanks Economic Calendar.

March’s Consumer Confidence – Tuesday, 3/28 – The Conference Board’s indicator of the level of confidence that consumers have in economic activity is expected to decline to 101 from February’s 102.9. This is a leading indicator, as it can predict consumer spending, which plays a major role in overall economic activity. Therefore, an upward surprise can boost stocks, while a lower-than-expected reading can weigh on markets’ sentiment.

Q4 2022 GDP – Thursday, 3/30 – The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release its final estimate of the real U.S. GDP change for Q4 2022. The final reading is expected to be in line with the previous estimate of annualized GDP growth of 2.7%, down from Q3’s 3.2%. Although the report reflects the state of the economy as it was in the previous quarter and isn’t forward-looking, a deviation from previous estimates can affect the stock market’s sentiment.

February’s Core PCE – Friday, 3/31 – Core Personal Consumption Expenditures is the average amount of money that consumers spend in a month, excluding spending on seasonally volatile products such as food and energy. The expectations are of a decline to 4.4% year-on-year from January’s 4.7%. Core PCE is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge and one of the main indicators of the success of its efforts to tame inflation. Thus, a higher-than-expected reading may reverse the market’s bets of an upcoming pause in rate increases. On the other hand, if Core PCE eases as expected or more, it may spur another rally on hopes of a less restrictive Fed policy.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

More Market News >