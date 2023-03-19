3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, March 20 – March 24, 2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, March 20 – March 24, 2023

Stocks finished an extremely volatile week with small gains, as the rescue of First Republic Bank (FRC) by the 11 largest U.S. lenders raised hopes that a broad banking crisis will be averted; meanwhile, the trouble in financials cemented the view that the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates by more than 25 bps.

Technology stocks led the equities higher with large gains, as stock markets cheered their limited exposure to the banking sector. It only goes to show that there are always stocks that can buck the trend even in the most difficult markets; it’s a good idea to screen for those before making an investment decision.

This week we’ll see published a number of very important reports and economic decisions. It’s worth watching for the following economic news items, as all of them can prove to be major market movers. For a full listing of all upcoming economic events, check out TipRanks Economic Calendar.

Fed Interest Rate – Wednesday, 3/22 – This week, we will finally learn what the Fed Interest Rate Decision will be; the markets expect the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 0.25% to 5%, their highest level since the summer of 2007, before the housing crisis unfolded into a global financial crisis. While a 25 bps rate increase is already priced in by the stock markets, a larger than expected hike will mean even more pressure on risky assets, including stocks.

Durable Goods Order – Friday, 3/24 – On Friday, we will receive readings of the Durable Goods Orders, expected to rise 0.9% from January’s -4.5%. Durable goods orders reflect new orders placed with domestic manufacturers for delivery of long-lasting high cost manufactured goods, such as machinery, equipment, and vehicles. Durable goods orders are a key economic indicator for the assessment of the near-term manufacturing activity; a higher reading would mean stronger business confidence in the economy, which is a positive for stocks.

Preliminary March PMI Reports – Friday, 3/24 – These reports are expected to steal the markets’ attention. Manufacturing PMI is forecasted to rise a little from February’s 43.7, still pointing at contraction; Services PMI is expected to increase further from February’s 50.6, showing faster expansion of the services sector. The PMIs are reports on the economic activity in the Manufacturing and the Services sectors, serving as an important indicator of business conditions and the overall economic condition in the United States. Readings above 50 imply the activity in the sector is expanding, whereas a result below 50 points at a contraction, and weighs negatively on the stock market.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Weekly Market Update: Between Bank Crises and the ECB
Market NewsWeekly Market Update: Between Bank Crises and the ECB
48m ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today – Indices Fall as Week Ends on a Low Note
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Bulls Take Over after Banks Aid FRC
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Weekly Market Update: Between Bank Crises and the ECB
Market NewsWeekly Market Update: Between Bank Crises and the ECB
48m ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today – Indices Fall as Week Ends on a Low Note
Market NewsStock Market News Today – Indices Fall as Week Ends on a Low Note
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Bulls Take Over after Banks Aid FRC
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Bulls Take Over after Banks Aid FRC
3d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >