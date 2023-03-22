3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) – Meta provides technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. Out of 35 top analysts, 32 analysts recently rated META stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy and maintained the price target at $250. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 14.2%.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) – The bank provides traditional and non-traditional products and services, and access to multiple service channels, including online banking and mobile banking. Today, Raymond James analyst Steve Moss initiated a Buy rating on NYCB stock, with a price target of $13. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of four out of five top analysts, who recently rated the stock and gave it a Buy, implies an upside of 21.9%.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Sarepta is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Yesterday, analyst Tazeen Ahmad of Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on SRPT stock with a price target of $164. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of 10 out of 11 top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 28%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on META

Meta Up after Analyst Upgrade
Market NewsMeta Up after Analyst Upgrade
1d ago
META
Meta Platforms upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
META
Meta Platforms price target raised to $220 from $188 at Loop Capital
META
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

Meta Up after Analyst Upgrade
Market NewsMeta Up after Analyst Upgrade
1d ago
META
Meta Platforms upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
The FlyMeta Platforms upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
1d ago
META
Meta Platforms price target raised to $220 from $188 at Loop Capital
The FlyMeta Platforms price target raised to $220 from $188 at Loop Capital
2d ago
META
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >