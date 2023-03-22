3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) – Meta provides technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. Out of 35 top analysts, 32 analysts recently rated META stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy and maintained the price target at $250. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 14.2%.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) – The bank provides traditional and non-traditional products and services, and access to multiple service channels, including online banking and mobile banking. Today, Raymond James analyst Steve Moss initiated a Buy rating on NYCB stock, with a price target of $13. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of four out of five top analysts, who recently rated the stock and gave it a Buy, implies an upside of 21.9%.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Sarepta is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Yesterday, analyst Tazeen Ahmad of Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on SRPT stock with a price target of $164. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of 10 out of 11 top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 28%.

