3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/29/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) – Meta provides technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. Yesterday, Loop Capital Markets analyst Rob Sanderson and five other Top Analysts assigned a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, 33 out of the 34 Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 25%.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – This multinational tech giant provides e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence services. Yesterday, D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $150. Interestingly, all 33 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 40%.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) – This company designs and manufactures school buses. Yesterday, Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine assigned a Buy rating on the stock. BLBD stock has received Buy recommendations from all three Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 22%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

