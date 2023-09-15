3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/15/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) – CVS Health owns a retail pharmacy chain and operates as a pharmacy benefits manager and health insurance provider. Yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Sarah James reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $87. Interestingly, nine out of 10 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 37%.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) – Cantaloupe is a digital payments and software services company. Yesterday, Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $10. CTLP stock has received Buy recommendations from all three Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 71%.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) – DocGo provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various healthcare providers. Yesterday, Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $16. All four Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 113%.

