3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/14/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) – Array manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. Today, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $31. ARRY stock has received Buy recommendations from all five Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of over 31%.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) – JFrog provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps platform. Yesterday, Bank of America Securities analyst Koji Ikeda reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $35. Interestingly, 10 out of 11 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 27%.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Etsy is an online marketplace primarily used for selling vintage items, handmade goods, art, and crafts. Yesterday, Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $80. Seven out of the nine Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 84%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

