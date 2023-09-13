3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/13/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon is a multinational technology company engaged in e-commerce, cloud computing, online advertising, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Buy on the stock with a price target of $180. All 31 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 24%.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) – PDF Solutions is a multinational software and engineering services company. Yesterday, Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50. All three Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 44%.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) – This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops treatments for diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Yesterday, Bank of America Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $12. INZY stock has received Buy ratings from all three Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 382%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

