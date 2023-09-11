3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/11/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) – This company provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. Today, KeyBanc analyst John Vinh reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock. INDI stock has received Buy ratings from all three Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 84%.

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) – This company engages in the development of security software solutions. Today, J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Essex upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $56. Seven out of the nine Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 25%.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) – Aspen manufactures aerogel insulation used in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. On Friday, Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine assigned a Buy rating on the stock. All three Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 327%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

