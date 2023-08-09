3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/9/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) – It is a biotechnology company focusing on the development and commercialization of aesthetic and therapeutic offerings. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $41. The stock has received Buy ratings from all three top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 83.4%.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) – It is a leading theme park and entertainment company. Today, B. Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $78. The stock has received Buy ratings from all four top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 35.55%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) – It is a medical dermatology company focused on the treatment of immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. Today, Mizuho Securities analyst Uy Ear reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $57. The stock has received Buy ratings from all four top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 367.96%.

