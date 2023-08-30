3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/30/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) – Gildan is an apparel manufacturing company. Yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Martin Landry reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $37. GIL stock has received Buy ratings from all seven Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 27%.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) – This company provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, and sales force performance, among others. Yesterday, Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $100. All three Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 62%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) – Callaway is a sports equipment manufacturing company. Today, B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $31. All six Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 97%.

