3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/3/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) – It provides cloud observability and application security software. Today, JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger reiterated a Buy rating on DT stock with a price target of $56. Of the 18 top analysts covering the stock, 14 have recently rated it a Buy, while four have a Hold recommendation. The average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of about 18.3%

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) – This global gaming and entertainment company has a vast portfolio of 32 unique hotel and gaming destinations. Today, Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $57. The stock has received Buy ratings from six of the eight top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their average 12-month price target implies an upside of nearly 16%.

Amazon ( NASDAQ:AMZN ) – It is a leading e-commerce and cloud computing company. Today, RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $135. All 23 top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 20%

Who are the Top Analysts?

