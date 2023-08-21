tiprankstipranks
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/21/2023, According to Top Analysts
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/21/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) – Palo Alto Networks offers an enterprise cybersecurity platform. Today, Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $275. 19 out of the 20 top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 27%.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Dexcom makes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Today, Robert W. Baird analyst Jeff Johnson reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $130. 12 out of the 13 top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 44%.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS– Advanced Drainage Systems manufactures water drainage structures and supplies. Today, KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $160. WMS stock has received Buy ratings from six out of the seven top analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 22%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

