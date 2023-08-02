3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/2/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) – It is a leading provider of chips and silicon IP products that enhance the performance and security of data-intensive systems. Yesterday, Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $75. The stock has received Buy ratings from all three top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 28%.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) – It is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $82. The stock has received Buy ratings from all 10 top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 117%.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) – It is a luxury fashion holding company that operates through lifestyle brands like Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih upgraded its stock to Buy with a price target of $58. Seven out of eight top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 24.85%

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure