3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/17/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) – Global Payments provides payment technology and software solutions. Yesterday, Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $160. 11 out of the 12 top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 27%.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) – JD.com is a China-based online retailer with a presence in the logistics, fintech, and healthcare markets. Today, Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $97. Three out of the four top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 88%.

Sea (NYSE:SE) – Based in Singapore, Sea provides an integrated platform for e-commerce, digital entertainment, and digital financial services. Yesterday, Benchmark Co. analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95 price target. The stock has received Buy ratings from all four top analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an impressive increase of about 105%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure