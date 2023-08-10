tiprankstipranks
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/10/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/10/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) – It is one of the leading providers of hydrogen fuel cell systems. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $78. The stock has received Buy ratings from all five top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of nearly 257%.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB– It is an Israel-based software and data analytics company. Today, JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $14. The stock has received Buy ratings from three out of four top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 51.1%.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) – It is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing parts. Today, Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. XMTR has received Buy ratings from all five top analysts who have recently rated it. The average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of 67.5%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

