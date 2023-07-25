3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/25/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) – The company develops, manufactures, and supplies semiconductor products for the electronics market. Yesterday, Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $106. The stock has received Buy ratings from all four top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 87%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) – The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops treatments for serious and life-threatening diseases. Yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $145. All four top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 27%.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) – The commercial-stage clinical biologics platform company develops biosimilar therapeutics. Yesterday, Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12 price target. All four top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 268%.

