3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/24/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) –The company engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals through purchase agreements and royalties. Yesterday, National Bank analyst Shane Nagle assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.18 price target. All four top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 35%.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. (NYSE:WNS) – WNS is a global business process management company. On Friday, Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $88. All five top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 38%.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) – The company manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. Yesterday, Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $40. The stock has received Buy ratings from the four out of five top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of nearly 33%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

