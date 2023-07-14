3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/14/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) – Delta Air Lines is one of the major airlines in the United States and a legacy carrier. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $58. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 23%.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) – Caesars provides casino entertainment and hospitality services. Yesterday, Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $73. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the five out of six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 25%.

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) – The company operates as an automated global electronic market maker and a broker. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 32.49%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

