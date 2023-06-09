3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/9/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) – The company provides an online marketplace that connects sellers with buyers. It is primarily used for selling vintage items, and handmade goods. Yesterday, analyst, Nicholas Jones, CFA, of JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $130. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the eight out of nine top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 53.2%.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) – The cloud-based software company provides a customer engagement platform that is used by businesses for multichannel marketing. Today, Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a $42 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the 10 out of 11 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 20%.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) – T-Mobile provides wireless communications services for postpaid and prepaid customers as well as wholesale customers. Yesterday, Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a $160 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all 10 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 41.8%.

