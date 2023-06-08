3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/8/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) – The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the vehicle market. Today, analyst Rod Lache of Wolfe Research upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $130. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the four out of five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 25.4%.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) – The automotive supplier provides innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers. Today, Wolfe Research analyst Rod Lache upgraded VC stock’s rating to Buy with a $175 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 26.5%.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) – The financial and business services company is engaged in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans. Today, JMP Securities analyst David Schraf maintained a Buy rating on PRAA stock with a $33 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 63.2%.

