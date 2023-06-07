3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/7/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:MODG) – The company manufactures and distributes golf equipment and accessories. Yesterday, analyst Eric Wold of B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $31. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the six out of seven top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 74.7%.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) – Bloom Energy converts natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen into electricity using oxide fuel cell technology. Yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst Jens Zimmermann reiterated a Buy rating on BE stock with a $27 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the six out of eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 65.7%.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Star Bulk Carriers provides transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Yesterday, Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Buy rating on SBLK stock with a $22 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 54.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.