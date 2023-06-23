3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/23/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Sarepta is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Yesterday, Bank of America Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $186. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the nine out of 10 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 44.2%.

Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) – CIVI is a crude petroleum and natural gas extraction company. Yesterday, Truist Financial analyst Neal Dingmann maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $97. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the three out of four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 29%.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Denali Therapeutics is engaged in defending neurodegenerative diseases through rigorous therapeutic discovery and development. Yesterday, analyst Charles Duncan of Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the eight out of nine top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 95.3%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

