3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/22/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today's top stock picks, according to analysts.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) – The company provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. Yesterday, analyst Neil Mehta of Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 38.7%.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) – Nio is a Chinese multinational automobile manufacturer, specializing in designing and developing electric vehicles. Yesterday, Bank of America Securities analyst Ming-Hsun Lee maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $11. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies a massive upside of nearly 26%.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) – Uber provides ride-hailing and food and package delivery services. Yesterday, analyst Jason Helfstein of Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all 23 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 22.22%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

