3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/2/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) – T-Mobile provides wireless communications services for postpaid and prepaid customers as well as wholesale customers. Yesterday, analyst Philip Cusick of J.P. Morgan assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $200. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all nine top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 35.7%.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Papa John’s operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. Yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Chris O`Cull maintained a Buy rating on PZZA stock. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the seven out of eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 42.2%.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) – The company offers luxury wines and spirits. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman assigned a Buy rating on NAPA stock with a $17 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 53%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

