3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/19/2023, According to Top Analysts

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) – UnitedHealth offers healthcare products and insurance services. Analyst Michael Wiederhorn of Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $610. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the 11 out of 13 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 27.46%.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) – RumbleON is a marketplace for recreational vehicles. B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $15. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 21%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) – The company develops treatments for patients with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. Analyst Uy Ear of Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies a huge upside of 407.5%.

