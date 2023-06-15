3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/15/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) – The company provides wireless communications services for postpaid and prepaid customers as well as wholesale customers. Today, analyst Simon Flannery of Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $178. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all 10 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 44.39%.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) – Uber provides ride-hailing and food and package delivery services. Today, Mizuho Securities analyst James Lee reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $55. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all 23 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 25%.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) – The company develops computational tools and software for drug discovery and materials science. Today, analyst Michael Yee of Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 65.54%.

