3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/13/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Ulta operates specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, and skincare products and services. Today, analyst Anthony Chukumba of Loop Capital Markets upgraded the rating on the stock to Buy with a price target of $520. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the nine out of 12 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 30.34%.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) – The company provides freight transportation and logistics services. Today, National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $123.19. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the 12 out of 14 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 21%.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) – Energy Transfer is a provider of natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Yesterday, analyst Shneur Gershuni of UBS maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 41.4%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

