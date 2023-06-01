3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/1/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today's top stock picks, according to analysts.

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) – Alaska Air provides air transportation services. Today, analyst Brandon Oglenski of Barclays assigned a Buy rating on ALK stock with a price target of $62. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 40.5%.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) – Alteryx provides self-service data analytics software. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Buy rating on AYX stock with a price target of $70. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the seven out of eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 69.5%.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) – Chewy is an online retailer of pet food, pet supplies, prescriptions, and other pet-related products. Today, Wells Fargo analyst David Bellinger reiterated a Buy rating on CHWY stock with a $50 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the nine out of 11 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 59%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.