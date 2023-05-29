3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/29/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) – SoFi is an online personal finance and bank holding company. Recently, Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Buy rating on SoFi stock with a price target of $8. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the four out of five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 40.5%.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) – The company provides B2B (business-to-business) distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions. Analyst Christopher Glynn of Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on WCC stock with a price target of $190. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 26.9%.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) – It is an alternative investment asset management company. RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee reiterated a Buy rating to OWL stock with a price target of $15. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the six out of eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 40.14%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings.