3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/22/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) – The biopharma company develops muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CYTK stock with a price target of $49. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 51.4%.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) – Palo Alto Networks offers an enterprise cybersecurity platform. Today, analyst Andrew Nowinski of Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on PANW stock with a price target of $250. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the 20 out of 21 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 22.2%.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) – The biotechnology company develops oligonucleotide-based therapies. Today, Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer upgraded the rating on RNA stock to Buy with a price target of $20. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the two out of three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 288.2%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

