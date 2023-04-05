3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/5/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) – Three top analysts recently rated the AMPS stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. The commercial-scale clean electrification company provides end-to-end solutions to commercial, industrial, and public-sector solar customers. Yesterday, Citigroup analyst Ryan Levine reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $7. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 73.4%.

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) – UnitedHealth offers healthcare products and insurance services. Today, Raymond James Analyst John Ransom reiterated a Buy rating on UNH stock with a price target of $630. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 23.1%.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) – The company provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. Today, analyst Pavel Molchanov of Raymond James upgraded the CLNE stock’s rating to Buy from Hold, with a price target of $6. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of three out of five top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 181.7%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

