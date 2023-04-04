3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/4/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Etsy is an online marketplace primarily used for selling vintage items, handmade goods, art, and crafts. Today, Piper Sandler analyst Edward Yruma upgraded the ETSY stock’s rating to Buy from Hold, with a price target of $140. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of nine out of 12 top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 37.1%.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) – T-Mobile provides wireless communications services for postpaid and prepaid customers as well as wholesale customers. Today, analyst Philip Cusick of J.P. Morgan reiterated a Buy rating on TMUS stock with a price target of $200. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all seven top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 23.7%.

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Four top analysts recently rated the IBKR stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. Interactive Brokers operates as an automated global electronic market maker and a broker. Yesterday, Bank of America Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $138. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 34.7%.

