3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/3/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) – Four top analysts recently rated DAL stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. Delta Air Lines is one of the major airlines in the United States and a legacy carrier. Today, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $54. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 29.6%.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) – The biopharma company develops muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. Today, analyst Charles Duncan of Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on CYTK stock with a price target of $59. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all six top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 58.6%.

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) – Alaska Air provides air transportation services. Today, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth reiterated a Buy rating on ALK stock with a price target of $68. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of four out of five top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 49.3%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

