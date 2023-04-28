3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/28/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon is a multinational technology company engaged in e-commerce, cloud computing, online advertising, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Today, Barclays analyst Ross Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on AMZN stock with a price target of $140. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the 28 out of 29 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 25.8%.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) – All four top analysts who recently rated CSL stock have given it a Buy rating. The company manufactures and distributes construction materials, transportation products, and general industrial products. Today, Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $325. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 51.6%.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) – Redwood is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Today, analyst Kevin Barker of Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on RWT stock with a price target of $8.50. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the four out of five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 29.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

