3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/27/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) – All three top analysts recently rated AZN stock a Buy. The pharmaceutical company produces and commercializes medicines for cancer, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and other infectious diseases. Today, Bank of America Securities Analyst Sachin Jain reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $196.63. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 61.9%.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) – The company provides air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration solutions for commercial HVAC Systems. Today, RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray reiterated a Buy rating on CARR stock with a price target of $48. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of seven out of nine top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 25.1%.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) – Cenovus is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. Today, analyst Randy Ollenberger of BMO Capital assigned a Buy rating on CVE stock with a price target of $26. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of seven out of eight top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 36.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.