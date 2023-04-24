3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/24/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) – The pharmaceutical company develops much-needed therapies for people with rare endocrine diseases. Today, analyst Yasmeen Rahimi of Piper Sandler initiated a Buy rating on CRNX stock. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all four top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 133.9%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NYSE:EGLE) – All three top analysts recently rated the EGLE stock a Buy. The company is engaged in the global transportation of dry bulk commodities. Today, Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $68. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 54.2%.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) – Autoliv engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Horst Schneider reiterated a Buy rating on ALV stock with a price target of $130. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 25.7%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

