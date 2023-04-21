3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/21/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) – Philip Morris is a leading tobacco company. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Lisa Lewandowski reiterated a Buy rating on PM stock with a price target of $120. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of six out of seven top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 20.1%.

Agilent (NYSE:A) – All three top analysts recently rated the A stock a Buy. The company provides instruments, software, services, and consumables for laboratories. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Derik De Bruin reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $164. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 24.9%.

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) – Alaska provides air transportation services. Yesterday, analyst Stephen Trent of Citigroup reaffirmed a Buy rating on ALK stock. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of four out of five top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 43.8%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.