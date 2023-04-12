3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/12/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Dycom (NYSE:DY) – All three top analysts recently rated the DY stock a Buy. Dycom provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries. Yesterday, D.A. Davidson analyst Brent Thielman assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target of $145. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 43.6%.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) – Goldman is a global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. Today, analyst Jason Goldberg of Barclays assigned a Buy rating to GS stock with a price target of $437. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of 10 out of 11 top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 29.1%.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) – Cresent operates as an energy investment company. Yesterday, Truist Financial analyst Neal Dingmann reiterated a Buy rating on CRGY stock with a price target of $21. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of three out of four top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 37.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.