3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/30/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) – The company provides clean energy solutions and services. Today, analyst Biju Perincheril of Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on STEM stock and lowered the price target to $12 from $17. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of four out of five top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 161.2%.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Option Care offers infusion and home care management solutions. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Joanna Gajuk reiterated a Buy rating on OPCH stock with a price target of $41. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 23.3%.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) – 12 out of 14 top analysts recently rated ENPH stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. The energy technology company provides energy management technology solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry. Today, Goldman Sachs analyst Brian K. Lee reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $295 from $329. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 47.8%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.