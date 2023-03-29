3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/29/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) – 15 out of 17 top analysts recently rated CRWD stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. The cybersecurity technology company provides next-generation endpoint and cloud workload protection. Today, Barclays analyst Saket Kalia initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and price target of $165. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 25.2%.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) – Alibaba is a provider of e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology services. Today, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao assigned a Buy rating on BABA stock with a price target of $144. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all nine top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 57.8%.

Trip.com Group (NYSE:TCOM) – The company provides online travel and related services. Yesterday, analyst Thomas Chong of Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on TCOM stock with a price target of $48. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all six top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 37.1%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.