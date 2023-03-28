3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/28/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) – Cenovus is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained a Buy rating on CVE stock with a price target of $23.45. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 48.2%.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) – Eight out of nine top analysts recently rated CIEN stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. Ciena is a telecommunications networking equipment and software services supplier. Today, Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $70. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 33.9%.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) – The clinical-stage biopharma company is focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Today, analyst Ed Arce of H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on PLRX stock with a price target of $54. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all six top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 100.3%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.