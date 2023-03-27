3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/27/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) – The company manufactures and sells surgical devices and related equipment. Yesterday, KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan upgraded the CNMD stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $124. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of three out of four top analysts, who recently rated the stock and gave it a Buy, implies an upside of 20.1%.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) – All five top analysts recently rated FWRG stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. First Watch is a daytime dining concept that offers freshly made breakfast, brunch, and lunch items. Yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Chris O`Cull maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $21. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 32.9%.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) – The clinical-stage biopharma company is focused on developing treatments for liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Yesterday, analyst Geoff Meacham of Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on ETNB stock with a price target of $24. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all seven top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 116.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings.