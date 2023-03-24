3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/24/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Block (NYSE:SQ) – Block operates as financial services and digital payments company. Today, analyst Darrin Peller of Wolfe Research reiterated a Buy rating on SQ stock with a price target of $95. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of 16 out of 18 top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 60.8%.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon is a leading e-commerce player and also dominates the cloud computing market through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division. Out of 32 top analysts, 31 analysts recently rated AMZN stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. Today, Roth MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $125. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 40.1%.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) – The company is a provider of health insurance. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Kevin Fischbeck reiterated a Buy rating on ELV stock, with a price target of $620. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all seven top analysts, who recently rated the stock and gave it a Buy, implies an upside of 30%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.