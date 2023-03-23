3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/23/2023, According to Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) – Boeing is a manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. Today, analyst Cai von Rumohr of Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on BA stock with a price target of $230. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of nine out of 10 top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 22.6%.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Marvell offers data infrastructure semiconductor solutions for computing, networking, security, and storage purposes. Out of 22 top analysts, 20 analysts recently rated MRVL stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. Yesterday, Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $51. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 27%.

Payoneer (NASDAQ:PAYO) – The company offers a global payment and commerce-enabling platform. Yesterday, Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on PAYO stock, with a price target of $10. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts, who recently rated the stock and gave it a Buy, implies an upside of 64.2%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.